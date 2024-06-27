Verizon dropped its iconic red check mark logo in favour of a new design that features a red ‘V’ with a yellow glow, marking the company’s first such update to its brand in nine years.

The operator stated the new brand better reflects the company’s name of Veritas and Horizon. The logo can be used in operator’s full name or as a standalone letter.

“Verizon is one of the most recognisable brands. By listening to our customers, we continue to significantly evolve our offerings and brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network,” stated Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

The new logo will be rolling out across the company’s consumer, business and network footprints.

Verizon also unveiled a revamped guaranteed phone trade-in programme for new and existing subscribers. Customers with Verizon’s myPlan Unlimited tariffs will be able to trade in any smartphone, regardless of the condition, toward a new device for a value up to $830.

Streaming offers

It is also launching a tranche of discounted streaming options for home broadband customers. The operator stated its new myHome programme is an extension of its myPlan mobile tariffs announced in May 2023.

The programme features mix-and-match flexibility for home internet, live TV, entertainment and connected home offerings. The operator explained pricing for myHome will be guaranteed for up to four years, without any hidden fees and equipment charges.

The new MyHome internet tariffs start at $35 per month with auto pay. Subscribers can pick content streaming service add-ons for $10 per month, including the Disney Bundle, Netflix, Max, YouTube Premium and Walmart+. Those streaming options cost less compared to subscribing directly.

Apple One and Apple Music Family subscription tariffs are expected to be added over the coming months at $10-per-month.

The operator also announced Verizon Access, a new platform that provides exclusive access to concerts, sports events and music festivals through pre-sales and ticket giveaways.