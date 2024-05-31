Verizon won a ten-year contract to provide the US Navy with a roster of wireless services and devices, marking the operator’s latest win in partnering with the government agency.

The agreement falls under the fourth round of the wireless and telecoms services contract launched by Department of Defence (DoD), also known as the Spiral 4 contract, with several operators including Verizon, Sprint and AT&T involved in the previous round.

Verizon stated Spiral 4 involves a multiple award contract with a total value of $2.7 billion.

Under the agreement, Verizon Public Sector will cater to task orders that include delivering “cost-effective, best value” mobile solutions spanning voice and data services, and IoT management for military personnel and federal civilian agencies. The operator added the latest contract may also include working with other DoD agencies outside of the US Navy.

David Rouse, head of Verizon’s defence portfolio, claimed the deal represents its understanding of the US Navy’s “sophisticated demands for mission critical communications”.

“We are proud to continue serving military agencies under this new contract and build on our relationship with the DoD”, Rouse added.

Verizon offered what it named “public safety plans” for military first responders in the previous Spiral 3 contract with the US Navy, a bundling which features private core service, custom mobile and broadband plans, and push-to-talk options.

The operator stated the new contract “incorporates improvements in industry standards, advances in technology and more competitive pricing plans, replacing the previous iteration”.

In December 2023, Verizon bagged a $15 million contract to modernise data services and provide new voice technologies for the US Navy. The year before, the company was awarded a contract worth nearly $1 billion by the DoD.