Cloud BSS provider Optiva added agentic AI into its billing platform and charging engine by tapping Google’s Gemini models, a move it stated improves service providers’ operational efficiency.

The vendor stated its agentic AI-based BSS and virtual AI agents are integrated with its BSS platform and charging engine to enable intelligent process automation, hyper-personalised customer experiences and faster resolution times for service providers.

By using Google’s Gemini models, the AI agents improve natural language understanding, and offer proactive customer engagement and intelligent automation, which Optiva states reduces opex while accelerating time to market.

The agentic AI platform is being used for digital BSS transformations by Optiva customers in the Middle East and the Americas.

While consumer-related AI chatbots are now common for operators, agentic AI can act autonomously to perform complex tasks and identify problems.

In addition to reducing human errors, agentic AI can reduce costs, and improve customer experience and business productivity.