LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: Juan Ramirez, a director for the US Department of Defense (DoD), admitted the agency is still discovering what is possible through 5G across back-end business operations and the future of war fighting, but backed it to be “truly transformative”.

Ramirez, who serves in the 5G cross functional team for the office of the DoD Chief Information Officer, took to the stage in Las Vegas to discuss the authority’s vision for 5G and underscore “how this aligns to the department’s overall strategic vision for information technology and advancement”.

He spelled out three key priorities, with the bulk of the strategic objectives intended to modernise information networks “to rapidly meet mission and business needs”.

“The centre aim here is to adopt, develop and deploy commercial technology for assymetric warfighter advantage,” he explained.

The first objective for DoD is around commercial 5G installations. Ramirez said it aims to improve commercial infrastructure processes at military installations, enabling MNOs to get to their base and deploy infrastructure. He admitted this process in the past has been “complicated, lengthy and decentralised.”

Priority number two is to develop and build unique 5G features and systems, introducing tailored security measues for the department’s data and missions. This will also include non-commercial use cases and applications, such as remote maintenance and AR and VR training.

Last but not least, DoD wants to use 5G in expeditionary, tactical environments and across global transport operations. This will include deploying private 5G infrastructure.

Ramirez also touched on open RAN, stating deploying the approach would offer “greater choice, security and resiliency, while spurring competition and innovation”.