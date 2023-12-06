Verizon Public Sector landed a $15 million contract with the US Navy to provide voice and data services at domestic and international locations, marking another government customer win for the operator.

The contract involves Verizon modernising the data services of the US Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programme, a move which includes shifting the military branch’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to Ethernet.

Verizon will also provide new voice technologies and services including 5G.

The contract was the latest deal Verizon struck under the US government Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme.

In 2022, the nation’s Department of Defence awarded Verizon nearly $1 billion in contracts.

Among US operators, Verizon and AT&T are the two primary bidders for EIS contracts.

Government information explains the Navy’s MWR programme provides eligible members and their families with access to recreational activities, discounted travel and accommodation, special event tickets.