Verizon’s Q4 post-paid net additions of 568,000 were the mobile operator’s best results in five years, driven in part by targeted promotions and its customisable myPlan tariffs that included bundled streaming services from Netflix and Max.

Verizon CFO Tony Skiadas said more than half of the operator’s mobile customers were on myPlan tariffs at year-end.

The post-paid adds are up from 449,000 a year ago. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg (pictured) stated total post-paid additions improved every quarter in 2024.

Total wireless revenue came in at $20 billion, increasing 3.1 per cent year-on-year. For 2025, Verizon projects its wireless service revenue will grow by 2 per cent to 2.8 per cent

Vestberg also touted the operator’s fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber growth of 373,000 to bring its total to nearly 4.5 million.

“We are off to a great start to hit our next milestone of 8 to 9 million fixed wireless access subscribers by 2028,” he said on the earnings call.

Skiadas stated a higher proportion of consumer FWA additions came from suburban and rural customers, “showing the high demand for quality broadband services in our newer C-Band markets”.

The FWA goal and increase in post-paid subscribers is fuelled by Verizon’s ongoing rollout of its C-Band spectrum. Vestberg noted the operator has deployed C-Band in nearly 70 per cent of its planned sites and expects to reach 80 per cent to 90 per cent by the end of 2025.

“C-Band deployment continues to improve our customers’ mobility experience while expanding fixed wireless access coverage,” he said.

Q4 metrics

Verizon’s revenue of $35.6 billion is flat , with net income of $5.1 billion compared to a net loss of $2.6 billion.

Vestberg said Verizon ended the year with fewer than 100,000 employees, down by almost 20,000 from three years ago, as part of its voluntary separation programme.

“This gives us more flexibility to execute our strategy and deliver on our capital allocation priorities.”