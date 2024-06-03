Google named Verizon Business a gold-level verified peering provider (VPP), a designation the US operator stated offers benefits compared with direct peering by simplifying the process of connecting with various of the search giant’s cloud services.

The designation involves Verizon handling the provisioning and maintenance of internet connectivity to customers seeking to access Google services including Workspace, Cloud and APIs, a set-up the operator stated removes complexity around routing design and operations.

Verizon explained the gold level is the “higher tier of two service designations”, assigned to ISPs providing various connections to Google services in multiple urban areas, compared with the single metropolitan area covered under the silver tier.

The operator explained offloading peering duties is a particular benefit for customers with latency-sensitive secure access service edge (SASE) or “complex SD-WAN migrations”. Verizon will provide the main connectivity along with a back-up for redundancy, moves it stated help ensure smooth business operations.

Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady said the VPP programme is a good match for its strategy of simplifying operations for its customers alongside “secure and highly reliable connectivity”.