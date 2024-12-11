Verizon highlighted a change in data traffic behaviour, with a six-month review of select live music events across the US finding uplink traffic surpassed the traditionally dominant downlink.

The operator took the pulse of concert and festival attendees to gauge how their mobile device usage has changed, particularly due to the large number of photos, videos and social media posts generated at the events.

Verizon tasked research company Morning Consult with conducting the study, the results of which highlighted changing behaviours at concerts and festivals, with 85 per cent stating they expect mobile service at music venues to deliver calls and messaging.

The poll also found 81 per cent want to share photos or videos, while 80 per cent require connectivity to post and browse social media from events.

Concert capacity at venues is further taxed by 19 per cent of the attendees live streaming and 22 per cent which reported a desire to conduct video calls.

On the flip side, 75 per cent cited unreliable mobile service at music venues as a bigger source of stress than missing their favourite songs (63 per cent.)

Taking photos and videos (62 per cent) is the most popular way concertgoers use their phones during a show, followed by messaging and calling (46 per cent), sharing photos or videos (37 per cent), and posting and browsing on social media (36 per cent).

Verizon provides connectivity services such as in-stadium Wi-Fi and mmWave for mobile internet and streaming services across US sports stadiums which typically host some of the US’ largest musical events.

CNO Lynn Cox stated the operator’s teams actively monitor network health at venues to address congestion and new demands in real-time.

“This often involves continually making updates across our vast network to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases and pave the way for personalised customer experiences.”

The survey also found four-out-of-five concertgoers use digital wallets to make purchases, with half stating their service’s ability to support these is more important than it was two years ago.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,202 adults in July.