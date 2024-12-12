Microsoft revealed a decision by automotive company General Motors (GM) to abandon its Cruise self-driving taxi business would cost it $800 million, a hit it intends to book in the current calendar quarter.

The software giant explained in an SEC filing a minority stake it took in Cruise in 2021 means GM’s decision to ditch the project would hit it in the pocket.

Microsoft intends to book an impairment charge in its fiscal Q2 2025, which aligns with the current calendar period.

“This charge will be recorded in other income and expense and was not included in our second quarter guidance,” Microsoft stated.

The move will result in an estimated “negative impact of approximately $0.09” in diluted EPS, it added.

GM detailed its plan to ditch its majority-owned self-driving taxi business on 10 December, though explained it was not abandoning its autonomous vehicle ambitions, instead plotting to combine Cruise teams with other relevant internal staff.

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of GM, said the “deeper integration” of its autonomy personnel would contribute to broader assisted driving ambitions and technologies.

Reuters reported the automotive giant pumped more than $10 billion into Cruise since 2016 and explained Microsoft’s investment formed part of a more than $2 billion injection by several companies, one of which was Honda Motor Company.