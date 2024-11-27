ABI Research predicted use of private 5G networks would grow at a CAGR of 63 per cent until 2029, compared with a 21 per cent increase for Digital Antenna Systems (DAS), signalling a shift in how enterprises approach indoor connectivity.

The research company noted the projected growth could result in a market value of approximately $19.4 billion for private 5G and $44.2 billion for DAS.

Research analyst Sam Bowling stated DAS remains the go-to technology for large-scale environments including airports, but “private 5G is gaining traction across various sectors due to its support for advanced technologies like mmWave, low-latency and IoT applications”.

He noted private 5G is poised for broader adoption in the coming years, “particularly in greenfield sites where tailored networks can be fully optimised”.

While private 5G is headed for a growth spurt, Bowling cautions providers should address issues including “the need for scalable, reliable coverage in complex environments, diverse building architectures and the growing demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity”.

He predicted DAS would “remain crucial for large-scale environments needing broad coverage”.

“To stay competitive, vendors should prioritise trends like network slicing and neutral host solutions, as these will enable more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective deployments.”