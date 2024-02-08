Ericsson joined and took a board spot with the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA), moves the vendor claimed furthered its commitment to the open RAN ecosystem as it targets aiding developments towards 6G.

OSA is a French not-for-profit which promotes open source software used by organisations across the world for research and testing, alongside what the consortium describes as the building blocks of systems for different 4G/5G use cases.

Ericsson noted with its membership it aims to accelerate 5G developments “and the way to 6G” through “new means of collaboration and innovation”, pointing to strengthening related SME and academic ecosystems.

As part of its pact with the organisation, the vendor plans to promote open standards and interoperability between various wireless communications systems.

“This approach aligns with both Ericsson’s and the OSA’s commitment to creating a more accessible and collaborative ecosystem, providing opportunities for researchers, developers, and industry professionals to contribute to and influence the future of wireless communication”.

Other strategic members of the OSA include Nokia Bell Labs, Orange, InterDigital, Qualcomm, AMD and Fujitsu.

In 2023, the association signed memorandum of understanding with the Open RAN Alliance.