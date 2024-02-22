Singtel teamed with Ericsson and Samsung to unveil what it claimed is the world’s first live implementation of app-based network slicing, designed for services requiring higher data performance.

The Singapore-based operator stated app owners would be able to activate a dedicated, customised slice of its 5G network to boost the performance of their wares and improve user experience.

Singtel claimed the offering is unique from other slicing technologies, which are only able to provide a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines and not selected apps.

The implementation uses a network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) with Application Detection Control and was tested on the operator’s entertainment application CAST during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open tennis tournament.

USRP runs on Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core and channels data traffic through a dedicated optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s network.

Samsung configured USRP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone and plans to extend rollout to other devices.

Singtel stated the technology enables a host of use cases and can be beneficial for apps catering to workplace productivity, enterprise communications, and gaming and media streaming, in addition to AI, and augmented and extended reality.

Tay Yeow Lian, MD of networks at Singtel Singapore, said data consumption and processing will soar due to 4K video and AI, meaning demands on operator networks will increase and so strain app performance.

“We’re proud to be the first in the world to deploy this slicing technology on our 5G network to deliver the best app performance even when there is high network congestion,” he added.