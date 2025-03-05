LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Verizon Business added IoT connectivity services from Singtel and Skylo Technologies to its portfolio to provide wireless services across more areas.

The US operator’s business customers can use complementary satellite, roaming and native eSIM services through its ThingSpace IoT management portfolio.

Global orchestration within ThingSpace IoT is managed centrally using an API interface or web portal across domestic and international territories.

Singtel is working with Verizon Business to use its global IoT orchestration service to allow customers to activate their devices internationally using partner MNO networks and services.

The operator stated Singtel would be a key partner for supporting customers with IoT connectivity in the Asia Pacific region. The arrangement adds to agreements Verizon holds with Bell Canada and Telenor IoT.

Verizon will offer IoT connectivity services from satellite wholesale provider Skylo Technologies across remote areas in the US where mobile service is challenged.

It plans to expand the offering internationally in the future.

Verizon and Skylo Technologies previously arranged to provide direct-to-device services for an emergency messaging and location-sharing service on select Google Pixel and Samsung devices.