Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted a product launch due on 19 February, which Bloomberg reported could involve a new entry-level iPhone.

Cook teased the pending product launch in a post on X which featured an animated metallic silver Apple logo along with date of the launch.

The CEO wrote “get ready to meet the newest member of the family”.

Bloomberg reported Apple plans to unveil a fresh low-end smartphone, citing low inventory of the current entry-level iPhone SE model in retail stores as evidence a new device is forthcoming.

The news agency believes the device will not feature Apple’s iconic home button introduced by co-founder Steve Jobs in 2007. It speculated the animation on X appears to show the home button disappearing.

Bloomberg tipped the device to look like the iPhone 14 and include Apple Intelligence AI software, a bigger screen and Face ID.

It is expected to run the same A18 chip featured in the tech giant’s iPhone 16 range.

The A18 chip is built with second-generation 3nm transistors and is 20 per cent faster than the A17 chip used in previous phones.

Bloomberg stated the device would also be the first to feature Apple’s long-awaited self-developed iPhone modems, designed to replace components from Qualcomm.

The news agency reported Cook’s post could indicate Apple plans to rename the iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016.

Bloomberg predicted the device would be more expensive than the iPhone SE due to its advanced features.

Apple’s smartphone revenue in fiscal Q1 2025 (the period to 28 December 2024) was $69.1 billion, flat year-on-year.

The tech titan launched a health study earlier in the week and made its Apple TV+ app available on Android devices for the first time.