SoftBank Corp partnered with UK-based Quantinuum to tackle the technical and practical challenges limiting the move to quantum computing, with a focus on building a workable business model and use cases.

The pair plan to conduct joint market research and business model development for setting up a quantum data centre in Japan. They will develop software designed for more effective use of limited hardware resources, and explore methods for linking CPUs, GPUs and quantum computers.

The companies will also assess ways to reduce investment risk through cost and revenue sharing.

The wide-ranging partnership aims to improve the hardware performance of quantum computers by developing hybrid algorithms combining traditional methods, as well as making advancements in error suppression mitigation and correction technologies, all essential for enabling practical computations.

Quantinuum was formed in 2021 by the merger of Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell Quantum Solutions.