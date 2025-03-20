SoftBank Group sealed a deal to acquire US-based chip designer Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion, a company it stated produces high-performance, energy efficient AI compute based on the Arm platform.

In a statement, SoftBank explained the deal aligns with its broader strategic vision and commitment to driving innovation in AI and computing, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2025.

SoftBank chair and CEO Masayoshi Son said Ampere’s expertise in chips and high-performance computing “deepens our commitment to AI innovation in the US”.

Ampere founder and CEO Renee James added: “This is a fantastic outcome for our team and we are excited to drive forward our AmpereOne roadmap for high performance Arm processors and AI.”

The acquisition has been approved by SoftBank’s board and will be made through its subsidiary Corp Silver Bands 6 (US), which will purchase all shares of the company based in Santa Clara.

After completion, Ampere will become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary and retain its name and headquarters.

The deal is subject to standard regulatory approvals including antitrust clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, along with the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions.

SoftBank holds a majority stake in UK-based chip design company Arm.