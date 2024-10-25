One New Zealand postponed the switch off of its 3G network to coincide with the termination of 2G services at end-2025, pitching the move as a benefit for customers still using the network.

In a statement, GM of mobile networks Thaigan Govender explained the delay would give customers more time to upgrade their devices.

The operator previously targeted shutting down 3G service at end-March 2025. It stated around 3 per cent of its mobile customers use its legacy networks.

GSMA Intelligence figures show OneNZ had nearly 1.5 million 4G connections and just over 1 million 5G at end-September.

The operator warned 3G customers they will not be able to use their handsets when travelling to Australia, where Telstra and Optus are scheduled to end 3G services on 28 October.

Rivals Spark New Zealand and 2degrees plan to turn off their respective 3G networks by end-2025.