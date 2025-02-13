Apple launched a health study to collect data from iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods, as it delves deeper into healthcare research for its users.

The Apple Health Study will appear on users’ Research app if they opt-in, helping them better understand their physical and mental health, and overall wellbeing by providing feedback on Apple and third-party devices.

“Health innovation has long been a focus for us and we’re committed to continuing to advance this work because we know how much it matters to our users,” Apple CEO Tim Cook explained on the company’s fiscal Q1 2025 earnings call.

Participants can choose which data to share with researchers and opt out at any time.

The study will explore relationships across various areas of wellbeing, such as mental health’s impact on heart rate, or how sleep can influence exercise.

It will cover topics including activity, ageing, cardiovascular, circulation, cognition, hearing, menstrual, metabolic, mobility, neurological, respiratory and sleep. It is being conducted in conjunction with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a leading research hospital and affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

The study is open to US residents which meet a minimum age requirement and who complete an informed consent process.

Apple Health Study is available on version six of the Research app and on iPhone models compatible with iOS 16 or later.