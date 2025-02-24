Philippines-based Globe Telecom started testing Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform (NEP) to determine how it can provide banks and other enterprise clients with security verification tools to prevent fraudulent transactions.

In a statement, the vendor explained the pair are partnering to expand the number of APIs available to the operator and its enterprise customers to create security-focused applications.

Joel Agustin, Globe’s head of service planning and engineering, noted with cyberattacks on banking services accelerating, it is “crucial we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help them safeguard against fraud”.

The operator is now at the testing stage, he said.

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of Nokia’s network monetisation platform, explained its NEP supports Globe in organising, controlling and securing the way its network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms.

Nokia noted its offering is an implementation of the GSMA’s operator platform, which is designed to provide a common way of exposing network capabilities to developers.

Globe and Nokia contribute to GSMA Open Gateway and Linux Foundation CAMARA, the statement added.