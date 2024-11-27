BT Group pledged a smooth transition to its next consumer group CEO after revealing long-standing executive Marc Allera had opted to depart in early 2025 and it had lined up Bell Canada telecoms specialist Claire Gillies (pictured) as the successor.

In a statement with echoes of President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, the UK-based operator explained Gillies would join its executive committee on 10 December and so begin an orderly transition culminating in Allera’s departure on 31 March 2025.

Gillies accrued 23 years of telecoms experience during her time with Bell Canada. BT stated the executive’s most recent position with the operator was as head of its wireless and consumer divisions, a role involving oversight of 8,000 staff and 20 million subscriptions.

BT CEO Allison Kirkby branded the incoming consumer chief a “brilliant addition” to the company’s team.

“She brings a wealth of international telecoms experience and has a track-record of driving growth in both consumer-focused and retail businesses,” Kirkby added.

BT explained Gillies also brings experience as the head of large Canadian consumer electronics retail company The Source.

Her credentials also include holding a BSC and MBA, various leadership awards and a membership of the International Women’s Forum Fellows Programme, among others.

Gillies said she is “beyond excited” to take on the role, adding BT and EE “are two of the UK’s most iconic brands” and she would work towards broader goals around connecting “people, devices and machines”.

Kirkby credited Allera with a significant contribution to BT’s growth during nine years in the role, pointing to his leadership during the integration of EE, “the creation of the BT Sport joint venture” and the relaunch of its consumer brand.

Allera said the company had “created a fantastic platform for growth”, wished Gillies well and thanked his colleagues for contributing to the transformation of its operations.