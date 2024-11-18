SK Telecom (SKT) made significant gains in its goal to streamline customer service by introducing an AI-powered system, enabling its contact centre to offer more personalised support.

The system is powered by the operator’s proprietary telecoms large language model (LLM) and large multimodal model.

SKT said the beta version has delivered “solid results” since its mid-October launch, with agents highlighting the ability to streamline information access and reduce workloads for newer team members. It will gradually be deployed in interactions with customers.

Hong Seung Tae, head of SKT’s customer value innovation office, noted its transformation into an AI contact centre represents more than just operational efficiency, “it’s about delivering truly personalised customer-centric service”.

The operator explained its year-long effort to develop the AI system involved restructuring its knowledge management system, extensive model optimisation and the creation of rich training datasets with input from dozens of customer service experts.

The system has three main features: AI knowledge search assistant, intelligent document processing and automated post-processing, which SKT claimed will significantly reduce post-call documentation.