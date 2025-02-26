Bharti Airtel selected Ericsson to deploy a 5G core to support its gradual transition to standalone (SA) technology to boost network capacity and capabilities.

The deal covers the vendor’s signalling controller, along with its SA-enabled charging and policy offering.

Airtel CEO Randeep Sekhon stated the rollout would “play a pivotal role” in its long-term 5G strategy, enabling it to deliver “differentiated services to customers”.

Andres Vicente, head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, added its dual-mode 5G core enables “network slicing-based services and network API exposure”, allowing Airtel to create new use cases “for consumers and enterprises”.

In early December 2024, Airtel extended a 4G and 5G network equipment contract with Ericsson covering centralised and open RAN-compatible products.