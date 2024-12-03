Qualcomm tapped experienced executive Yasumasa Nakayama (pictured, below) to head up its operation in Japan, an in-market promotion based on existing relationships with key customers in the country.

Nakayama’s appointment as VP and president of Qualcomm Japan is effective today (3 December) and sees the executive report to O H Kwon, SVP and president of the company’s APAC division.

Qualcomm highlighted Nakayama’s deep relationships with customers in the mobile phone, automotive and IoT sectors built during a 20-year career with the company.

His most recent role was leading Qualcomm Japan’s sales and customer engagement teams.

Qualcomm also highlighted Nakayama’s role in expanding its interests into the XR and industrial IoT sectors.

Kwon said Nakayama’s experience would be key in providing fresh value to Qualcomm Japan’s customers. The executive “has built exceptionally strong sales and customer engagement teams”, with “leadership and strategic vision” which proved “instrumental in our success”.