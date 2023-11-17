Qualcomm released details of its latest chipset for mid-tier smartphones, promoting the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 on improved delivery of on-device AI and power efficiency.

The latest addition to Qualcomm’s mid-range line, it claims, offers general enhancements on the previous versions, with the first device to support the chipset set to be unveiled next month.

Manufacturers already signed-up include Honor and Vivo.

Qualcomm offered a comparison to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 it released in 2022, explaining the latest silicon offers a 50 per cent increase in GPU capabilities and 60 per cent boost in AI performance per watt.

It noted Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 version would improve immersive experiences and expand accessibility of selected premium features used on its top-tier offering.

Qualcomm SVP and GM of mobile handsets Christopher Patrick said it was “designed to balance performance and power efficiency” and “delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to the Snapdragon 7-series”.