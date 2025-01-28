Orange took the wraps-off a new satellite project in partnership with SES which aims to replace existing space-based infrastructure and bolster connectivity in the Wallis and Futuna Islands.

Through its Orange Wallis and Futuna subsidiary, the operator stated it would work to deploy and manage satellite provider SES’ second-generation medium Earth orbit O3b mPower system, as part of a project dubbed Nuanua.

Nuanua, meaning “rainbow” in the local language, was co-financed by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facilities Digital programme.

Expected to take six months to complete, the initiative will replace current satellite infrastructure with an advanced solution capable of delivering “significantly higher speeds”, while Orange further heralded advances in reliability and sustainability.

In addition, the new offering can complement existing connectivity delivered to the territory on a submarine cable network.

Currently, the archipelago is served by one submarine cable, which can limit internet access for nearly 12,000 residents in the event of disruption.

Orange is responsible for operating international networks for the Wallis and Futuna Islands on behalf of the French government under an agreement signed in 1986.

Jean Louis Le Roux, president of Orange Wallis and Futuna, said the project showcases the operator’s expertise in the satellite domain and modernising infrastructure demonstrates its commitment to making new investments “to develop the digital economy of the territory”.