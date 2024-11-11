Verizon secured a contract extension from the US Department of Defense (DoD) valued at more than $98 million as part of a plan to build a point-to-point connection within Asia to improve communication capabilities.

The point-to-point project is part of the DoD’s plan to eliminate time division multiplexing (TDM), which the operator is undertaking across multiple federal agencies.

The latest deal is an extension of Verizon’s global network solutions (GNS) contract with the DoD that was first awarded in 2016. It noted the multiple-award GNS contract is slated to be recompeted and awarded by 2026.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US have secured various US government contracts over the last few years.

Verizon was awarded a $15 million contract with the US Navy in late 2023 to provide voice and data services at domestic and international locations.

It also won a ten-year contract in May worth $2.7 billion to provide the US Navy with various wireless services and devices.