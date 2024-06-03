Orange ramped its preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024, announcing it will now allow all its 4G consumer and business customers to use its 5G network without additional costs starting from today (3 June).

The operator explained its approach aimed to allow all of its customers with a 5G capable-phone to enjoy a smoother connection during the Games, set to kick-off in its home market of France on 26 July 2024.

The offer will run until 8 September, in what appears to be an attempt by the operator to boost online engagement with Olympics events. With Orange 5G, the operator stated customers will be able to follow the Games live and in HD on their mobile, share social media content and download. It also touted the energy-efficient aspect of 5G, helping to relieve congestion on the 4G network in the busiest locations.

Orange will be the sole network provider for the sporting event and has earmarked a big role for private 5G. The company will be tasked with providing connectivity at 120 official venues, providing services including fibre, TV, media broadcasting and push-to-talk.

Jean-Francois Fallacher, CEO of Orange France, claimed Orange has gained unique expertise in connectivity at major events for more than 20 years.

“Orange is connecting the Games with an exceptional infrastructure. All our teams are mobilised to ensure that as many people as possible enjoy an unforgettable experience.”