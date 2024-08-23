Fixed wireless access (FWA) provider Tarana Wireless secured a deal with UScellular to provide high-speed internet services to homes and businesses in the US state of Missouri.

Three UScellular towers are equipped with Tarana’s FWA gear to serve the operator’s customers in West Plains, Missouri.

Tarana Wireless claims its next-generation platform overcomes technology challenges including radio interference cancellation. It also provides reliable connectivity despite any physical obstructions that hinder line-of-sight between a cell tower and the end user.

The company stated its base node radios can provide gigabit data rates to around 1,000 customers located within a few miles, with the option provide symmetric up and downlink rates.

While other mobile operators, such as Verizon, are deploying FWA in urban areas, UScellular is targeting rural areas and cities where faster broadband speeds are unavailable.

Mike Irizarry, EVP and CTO at UScellular, stated working with Tarana allows it to affordably and efficiently increase the data capacity on its network.