US-based D-Wave Quantum and NTT Docomo claimed quantum optimisation pilots increased the operator’s mobile network performance by reducing paging signals by 15 per cent during peak calling periods, a move the companies stated could deliver increased efficiencies and lower infrastructure costs.

NTT Docomo tested D-Wave’s hybrid-quantum technology to reduce congestion at base stations by decreasing paging signals at the busiest times.

The hybrid-quantum technology was used to optimise base station tracking areas which collectively send paging signals and process extensive historical data on device movements between stations.

NTT Docomo and D-Wave stated it allows the operator to predict future movement patterns, while determining the best combination of base stations to re-establish connections as devices move between tracking areas.

D-Wave stated its hybrid solver completed a task in 40 seconds compared with 27 hours for a general-purpose system.

In addition to the reduction in paging signals, the quantum technology allowed approximately 1.2-times more terminals to be connected during periods of high-call volume.

Takatoshi Okagawa, director of research and development strategy at NTT Docomo, stated its “quantum optimisation strategy will further refine network efficiency, allowing us to maintain high-quality service without additional infrastructure investments as network traffic increases”.

The operator plans to deploy the quantum computing technology in branch offices across Japan.