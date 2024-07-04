Australia-based Optus and Cisco forged a multi-year deal that will boost investment in the operator’s network operation centre to strengthen security services for enterprise customers.

In a statement, Optus explained the expanded partnership will enable it to provide a portfolio of network security services powered by Cisco, while an upgrade to its Secure Network Operation Centre and a suite of new Cisco products will enhance network security for office-based customers and those with hybrid workforces.

Optus added the investment will improve security through more effective, innovative managed services for customers and their hybrid workforces.

Danny Price, VP client services and delivery for enterprise and business at Optus, said the move is aimed at creating services to address complex security issues while optimising performance and reliability, particularly in increasingly hard to defend environments.

Rodney Hamill, MD for partner, routes to market and SMB sales at Cisco Australia and New Zealand, stated the alliance aims to address “complex business challenges to enable growth while managing risk in an ever-changing world”.

Hamill noted using “the power of the network to deliver security outcomes will go a long way to meeting the cybersecurity challenges that are a top priority for Australian businesses”.