NTT, its mobile unit Docomo and NEC claim to have demonstrated a record bit rate of 140Gb/s in a real-time bidirectional wireless transmission using mmWave spectrum, enabling the construction of flexible backhaul networks using fibre and wireless connections.

Using mmWave bands between 71GHz and 86GHz, the trio achieved a bit rate they said is more than twice the speed of conventional technology, adding the demo will help pave the way for high-capacity wireless transmission to meet future demand anticipated in the 2030s, they explained in a statement.

The companies demonstrated orbital angular momentum (OAM) mode multiplexing transmission technology can increase the capacity of wireless transmission, while OAM-mode control technology can expand distances by using reflected paths.

Docomo conducted experiments on reflection-based transmissions, using OAM-mode inverse-reception technology for transmissions via reflections off surfaces such as walls.

NEC developed an OAM-mode multiplexing transmission system capable of real-time transmission at a maximum rate of 70Gb/s in each direction; NTT created a circuit that doubles the transmission bandwidth and an OAM-mode control technology to support long-distance transmission and reflection scenarios.

Transmissions over 100Gb/s enable optical fibre and wireless connections for communication lines between fixed stations, facilitating the construction of flexible backhaul networks, wireless connections with mobile base stations during events and temporary lines during disasters, the statement noted.