Big players from across the ecosystem will descend upon Doha, Qatar next week for the GSMA’s M360 MENA 2024 event, bringing together leaders from across industry, technology, telecoms and government under the overarching theme of driving digital partnerships.

Held on 18 and 19 November at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention hotel, the event comes to Doha after the 2023 edition was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Representatives from host sponsor Ooredoo will feature heavily during the keynotes, with the company’s group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, the CEO of its Qatar business, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani and CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, Mirko Giacco Michelangelo, among the headline speakers.

Setting the scene ahead of the event, Al Thani told Mobile World Live (MWL) GSMA M360 MENA is a crucial platform for advancing the telecoms and digital ecosystems across the region, while reaffirming his company’s commitment to positioning Qatar as a global hub for digital innovation.

The executive explained the event’s structure, with comprehensive cross-industry representation, will facilitate in-depth discussions on a range of topics, including AI, fintech, 5G deployment, digital inclusion and sustainable development.

Delivering in Doha

The MENA region has long-been established as a global hub for digital innovation, and with its digital economy predicted to rise from $180 billion to $780 billion by 2030, momentum continues to grow.

Jawad Abbassi, head of MENA at the GSMA, believes bringing the event to Doha, Qatar, brings a fresh perspective to the conference and builds on last year’s success in Saudi Arabia. Hosting the event in the country also highlights Qatar’s advancements and ambitious vision for digital growth.

“Qatar offers an ideal setting for this year’s M360 MENA due to its rapid digital advancements and strategic investments in tech infrastructure. Qatar is emerging as a leader in the region, with significant investments in technologies like AI, 5G, and IoT that align with GSMA’s goals,” Abbassi told MWL.

Abbassi continued to state Doha’s vibrant environment and commitment to innovation makes it an “excellent host” for showcasing the latest in mobile technology.

Ooredoo’s Al Thani also spoke about the value of holding the show in Qatar, stating it highlights the transformative power of technology and solidifies “Doha’s standing as a leading host of regional and international events”.

With regards to big themes, the event will spotlight the role of 5G, cloud computing and AI in telecoms, as well as highlight the significance of public-private partnerships and the ongoing drive to reduce the mobile internet usage gap.

“We anticipate robust discussions on creating inclusive digital frameworks and the importance of fair regulatory policies to support telecom operators and foster industry growth,” said Abbassi, adding there will be a strong focus on diversity, equality and inclusion, particularly in enhancing digital access for women.

Stellar line-up

Aside from representatives from Ooredoo, other headline speakers include: Minister of Communications and IT for the state of Qatar, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai; GSMA’s director general, Mats Granryd; GSMA CMO, Lara Dewar; SVP Sustainability at e&, Andrew Dunnett; CEO of Tele2/Altel, Sergey Nazarenko; CIO of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Erol Ozguner; CEO of Telecom at PIH, Mikhail Gerchuk; and professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Mohamed-Slim Alouini.

Al Thani said M360 MENA was also unique because of the “impressive lineup of high-level speakers from major global entities all coming together under one roof”.

The executives will speak across a range of sessions, covering 5G monetisation, AI-driven customer engagement and the shift toward regional growth.

Sustainably will also be “front and centre”, said Abbassi, as the industry continues to explore ways to meet climate targets.

Finally, Abbassi highlighted the GSMA’s commitment to driving digital partnerships, which is central to GSMA’s M360 series as a whole.

“Partnerships within the telecoms and tech industries lead to innovations that drive growth across multiple sectors. By gathering industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, we can foster meaningful alliances that will help drive digital transformation and inclusivity,” he said.

Al Thani concurred, stating “this environment truly will ‘drive digital partnerships’ as it encourages investment and creates invaluable opportunities for collaborations, catalysing growth within the telecoms sector and furthering the region’s digital transformation”.