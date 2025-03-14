Malaysian operator Maxis launched a generative AI (genAI) concierge service for business customers, developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Maxis Intelligent Assistant (Mia) combines conversational AI with intelligent workflow automation. It features round-the-clock roaming support, smart travel recommendations and context-aware conversation capabilities, the operator stated.

Maxis added the genAI agent is designed to “simplify the customer experience” on its digital self-serve portal for enterprise clients.

Chief enterprise business officer Prateek Pashine explained Mia features contextual intelligence, enabling it to understand user intent and interactions.

“We will continue to expand Mia’s functionality and capabilities.”

The AI assistant runs on AWS’ cloud infrastructure and services.

AWS country manager for Malaysia Pete Murray said the set-up is “only the beginning and we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Maxis”.