LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Security experts from Telefonica and industry association the GSMA cautioned about the ever-evolving threat landscape resulting from more advanced connectivity, while the pair highlighted how AI presents both a risk and an opportunity within the ecosystem.

Patricia Diez Munoz, global security director for Networks and Systems at Telefonica said things are changing from the days of 4G, noting everything within the previous mobile generation “was in sight and in the core”.

With disaggregation, services at the edge and the advent of private networks, the process of operating secure infrastructure is ultimately more complex, explained Munoz.

“That’s why 3GPP has started to define specific security features when before they didn’t pay attention to that,” she said.

Also speaking in the session, head of industry security at the GSMA Sam Kight (pictured) said there were new risks alongside any new technology, referring to 5G, but added there were more opportunities to ensure enhanced security due to a wider attack surface, an increased number of connected devices and depth to network infrastructure.

Sophisticated attacks

One technology that is not only enhancing security risks but also serving as a tool against threats is AI.

Munoz suggested the security use case was enhanced because of AI and the fact new attacks will be more sophisticated, while emphasising the importance of security by design when developing generative AI solutions.

At the GSMA, Kight said the association is looking at AI in terms of enhancing and using the technology to analyse large data sets and detect patterns, and then identify anomalies.

“AI is really good at flagging unusual activity from mobile devices. As well as SIM card changes or potentially a location shift, we also use it to detect fraudulent traffic in networks”, she added, noting operators were using it for “pattern-based fraud case detection”.

