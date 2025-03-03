LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: The GSMA struck partnerships with leading organisations in the automotive and aviation sectors to accelerate the development of new connectivity services using 5G networks.

The goal of the pacts include creating services designed to improve safety, efficiency and customer experience across those verticals.

Entities partnering with GSMA include the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), Outsight, Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance.

The announcement builds upon on a similar agreement signed with the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium in October 2024.

Mats Granryd, director general at the GSMA, stated the partnerships “provide strong direction from these industries to ours, helping the mobile ecosystem truly meet the needs of the automotive and aviation sectors”.

The work with Seamless Air Alliance, Outsight and Safran Passenger Innovations will target improving efficiency, safety and customer satisfaction.

The partnerships will also examine the potential of 5G technology to enable in-flight connectivity, real-time aircraft diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and improved flight path optimisation.

Additional focus areas will include seamless in-flight connectivity and smart airports with full passenger journey monitoring , automated check-ins, AR navigation, and improved baggage tracking.

The GSMA collaborations with 5GAA and JASPAR will focus on advanced connectivity to drive innovation in autonomous driving, smart cities, and mobility services. GSMA noted the automotive sector can enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability by using 5G.

The activities will be led by GSMA Fusion, which was created to interact directly with enterprises at an industry level. It’s also spearheading efforts to identify areas where advanced networks can provide new services and features.

As part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, Fusion works across industries such as automotive, aviation, financial services, manufacturing, and media to increase demand for 5G API-based services.