CelcomDigi and U Mobile became the latest to commit to backing a share subscription agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-run entity behind Malaysia’s current wholesale 5G network, a requirement for moving ahead with the rollout of a second.

In a stock market filing, CelcomDigi said all conditions in an agreement with the Minister of Finance and DNB have been met.

The operator’s CEO Idham Nawawi noted it fully supports the implementation of the 5G dual network model and will work closely with the government and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on the transition plan for the second 5G network.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck stated it is committed to signing the agreement and is “well-equipped” and ready to rollout the second 5G network.

Maxis said earlier this month it was prepared to complete the agreement and participate in the rollout of the second.

DNB confirmed yesterday (20 June) CelecomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and YTL met all conditions under the share deal.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) is the lone holdout. Its shareholders need to approve the move, with the DNB giving the company until 21 August.

The Ministry of Communications previously announced the selection process to build and operate a second 5G network will start after the completion of the subscription deal.

In early December, DNB said CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM and YTL Communications agreed to acquire a 70 per cent stake, with each operator to hold a 14 per cent interest. The Ministry of Finance owns the other 30 per cent.

A year ago, the government moved away from its single 5G wholesale network strategy and approved the rollout of a second nationwide 5G network following pressure from mobile operators and a review of the controversial single network plan.