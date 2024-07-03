LG Uplus unveiled a medium- to long-term AI growth strategy for its enterprise business, setting the target of generating KRW2 trillion ($1.4 billion) in B2B revenue by 2028, The Korean Economic Daily reported.

In a statement, head of corporate division Kwon Yong-hyun noted its new All in AI strategy aims to concentrate company-wide capabilities on developing and applying the technology across all services to “grow together with corporate customers”.

The strategy will focus on AI data centres and on-device AI; AI platforms using smaller large language models; and AI-powered services for B2B customers.

The move to advance application services covers four areas: AI contact centres, corporate communication, SOHO and mobility.

The operator plans to drive AI innovation by strengthening capabilities across its infrastructure and data assets, while cooperating with AI platform companies and research institutions, the statement added.

LG Uplus has forged deal with generative AI start-up 42Maru, domestic chip design company DeepX, AI-based autonomous driving start-up Rideflux and Amazon Web Services.