Xiaomi introduced a trio of new products at a launch event in China, unveiling a flagship smartphone series, an upgraded tablet and the SU7 Ultra electric car.

The company stated the new Xiaomi 15 line-up is the first of its handsets to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, a chipset which packs a “PC-level, dual core architecture”.

Xiaomi 15 series sports a quad-curve middle frame design with a glass material and the special edition of the handset includes a “rear glass panel” revealing a textured ripple effect.

It has a 6.36-inch display.

Through a strategic partnership with Leica, the smartphone deploys a trio of ultra high-speed lenses and camera technologies that allow for “superior image capabilities”. Xiaomi complements the use of sensors and lenses with AI-powered imaging.

Xiaomi 15 packs a 5400mAH battery, while the Pro variant boasts a 6100mAH battery.

The standard version of the series is available in white, black, green and purple, with prices starting from CNY4,499 ($630).

Pricing for the Pro variant starts at CNY4,699, while custom and limited editions are priced at CNY4,999 and CNY5,999 respectively.

Also in the roster is the Xiaomi Pad 7 series, which comes in a pro and standard version. Both the tablet and the Xiaomi 15 smartphone run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The tablet is available from CNY1,999.

Fastest sedan

The vendor also unveiled its latest EV flagship, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, pitching it as “the fastest four-door mass-produced car”.

Compared with the three previous generations, the EV offers upgrades in “smart driving, smart cockpit, safety and luxury experience”.

It claimed the title of fastest four-door saloon in a challenge to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife, Xiaomi stated.

Xiaomi is taking orders for the SU7 Ultra, with an official rollout set for March 2025.

It is priced at CNY814,900.