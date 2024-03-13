South Korea operator KT forged an agreement with local robot maker Novatek to develop an on-premise logistics automation system for the domestic manufacturing and warehouse sectors, with the aim to take the platform to overseas markets.

Novatek is a specialist in logistics automation systems using robots to improve the safety and productivity of industrial sites.

The pair agreed to conduct joint research and develop an end-to-end automated logistics platform, linking Novatek’s robot control system with warehouse management and control services.

In a statement, KT noted the companies also will develop a diverse portfolio of logistics robots, including autonomous forklifts and robotic arms, at the KT Research and Development Centre and Novatek Logistics Centre.

Lee Sang-ho, head of KT’s robot business division, said the tie-up combines Novatek’s experience in building logistics control systems for large corporations, such as Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Vision, with its know-how in service robot control and analysis.

In late 2022, KT reached a deal with Neubility to conduct joint research on outdoor autonomous robots.