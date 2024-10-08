The Korea Communications Commission prepared to launch an investigation into possible violations of the country’s personal data protection law by TikTok, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The video platform is accused of not giving users the option to opt out from receiving various promotional materials. Local law requires companies to obtain consent and not add new users by default when they register.

The watchdog also will look into claims TikTok doesn’t allow new users to review the full terms and conditions when they sign on, the news service wrote.

Companies breaching the privacy law can be fined up to KRW30 million ($22,279).

TikTok is under the microscope in a number of countries. It faces a possible ban in the US, while the European Commission earlier this month ordered it to provide detail on the design of its recommendation algorithms.

US President Joe Biden signed legislation in April which could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok if parent ByteDance fails to divest it to a US owner. The company filed a lawsuit in May against the US government in a bid to overturn the law.