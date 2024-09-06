The three major mobile players in South Korea agreed to improve safety measures for technicians carrying out maintenance on base stations and towers to reduce accidents in the high-risk environments.

SK Telecom (SKT), KT and LG Uplus will install ladders and fall prevention facilities including fences and safety platforms at 24,000 rooftop locations, with each company handling a third of the total.

In a statement, they explained falls are the most frequent accident during work on roofs, with base station equipment generally installed on the fifth to 15th floors.

SKT chief safety officer Kang Jong-ryeol noted in addition to jointly building safety facilities, it will continue to improve hazardous risk factors in the workplace to fulfil its social responsibility as a telecoms company.

The trio will also participate in the Major Accident Reduction Roadmap promoted by the Ministry of Employment and Labour to reduce the accidental death rate to the OECD average level by 2026.