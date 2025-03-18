Netcracker Technology revealed it powered the launch of what it believes is the first fixed wireless access (FWA) service for consumers in the Netherlands as part of a broader BSS overhaul it is coordinating for operator Odido.

The US company stated Odido is refreshing its BSS set-up, focusing on simplifying and unifying IT stacks as part of a broader digital transformation. The FWA service serves as proof the operator is a trailblazer in terms of generating revenue from 5G, Netcracker Technology GM Benedetto Spaziani said.

Netcracker Technology explained Odido had unlocked various benefits since launching its Klik & Klaar FWA service, which went nationwide in October 2024.

The operator now has access to a “streamlined order process, digital service for customers and agents, higher internet speeds that match fibre access and an increase in its customer base”.

Odido is working to integrate the operations of T-Mobile and Tele2 Netherlands and had previously selected Netcracker Technology to oversee the BSS element.

The operator’s CIO Robert Purdy said it is reaping the benefit of its long-term partnership with Netcracker Technology with the FWA service and looks “forward to additional innovative services” being delivered through the collaboration.