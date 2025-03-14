Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms secured deals to bring Starlink to India, Nokia sent 4G to the Moon but missed a milestone and BT decided to keep its consumer brand alive.

Jio, Airtel strike Starlink deals

What happened: Jio struck a deal with SpaceX to launch Starlink’s satellite broadband service in India, following a similar move by rival Bharti Airtel announced a day earlier. The deals are subject to Starlink securing approval to operate in the country.

Why it matters: The deals with the Indian operators represent a big win for Elon Musk, who has been pushing to establish a presence in the country for some time. He has however faced some pushback from the nation’s telecoms ecosystem, and even clashed with Reliance Industries’ chief Mukesh Ambani over spectrum allocation. Airtel’s agreement comes after chair Sunil Mittal called on regulators at MWC25 Barcelona to ease consolidation rules, emphasising that satellite services would be crucial for bridging connectivity gaps. Both operators’ proposed partnerships with Starlink will arguably intensify competition in the sector and accelerate the availability of high-speed internet in remote regions.

Nokia activates Moon network, falls short on call

What happened: Nokia successfully deployed a 4G network on the Moon as part of a long-awaited NASA-backed mission, but was unable to complete a lunar cellular call due to technical issues.

Why it matters: While the Finnish vendor validated central aspects of 4G network operations including the transmission of operational data to a ground station, harsh extraterrestrial conditions including low temperatures and power limitations prevented the first cellular call on the Moon. The milestone was expected after the company revealed at the beginning of 2025 that its mobile network was prepared for the NASA-backed IM-2 mission, after the team successfully incorporated Nokia’s Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS) into the mission lander, dubbed Athena. Yet, Thierry Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia remains optimistic. “We were able to take commercial off-the-shelf components that connect billions of people on Earth and harden them to operate on the Moon,” he said in a statement, adding “these initial milestones demonstrate that cellular technologies have a key role to play in space exploration”.

BT brand to be retained in consumer market

What happened: BT confirmed it will continue using its brand for consumer services, despite earlier plans to phase it out in favour of EE. EE will still be positioned as the flagship for consumer mobile and broadband services, while BT will focus on converged offerings, including home broadband and enterprise solutions.

Why it matters: The decision contrasts with BT’s past strategy of shifting consumer to EE, which sparked speculation about the brand’s future. In 2022, BT revealed plans to focus on EE for its consumer segment under the leadership of its former CEO. The latest move comes amidst a drive by current CEO Allison Kirkby to modernise the business and shift its focus to the UK market, with BT stating the brand remains valuable in the region and a change could estrange older customers. Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight, downplayed the announcement, emphasising the importance of a multi-brand strategy in the highly competitive UK market. “There are still many users who trust and value the BT brand. It never did seem like the consumer business was pulling the plug on the BT brand,” he explained.