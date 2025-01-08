A recently launched API supergroup involving Ericsson, Google Cloud and some of the world’s largest operators named its first CEO and announced its official company name, Aduna.

Anthony Bartolo, most recently the COO of cloud company Vonage and former executive at Tata Communications, is due to assume the CEO position of Aduna on 20 January, around four months after the group was unveiled.

The standalone company including major operators Vodafone Group, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom and others, along with Ericsson and Google Cloud, will work to coordinate API efforts to reduce fragmentation in apps and services.

It builds on the GSMA’s Open Gateway unveiled in 2023.

When the group launched in September 2024, the operators involved emphasised the company’s work would be “in-keeping” with the mobile association’s initiative.

Uniting

In an announcement released by Ericsson, Bartolo was described as a veteran tech executive with more than 30 years’ experience in scaling global businesses and driving new commercial strategies.

Notably, Bartolo joins from Vonage, which was bought by Ericsson less than three years ago for around $6 billion.

Explaining the company name, Ericsson stated Aduna was derived from the Latin word “for many entities uniting as one”.

Niklas Heuveldop, head of business area Global Communications Platform at Ericsson, said Bartolo had a proven track record in driving successful strategy execution.

Also commenting, Bartolo hailed Aduna as at the forefront of the next technology wave and said he is honoured to lead the company “towards a new frontier”.

Ericsson said the venture will officially close later this year subject to customary conditions. The Swedish vendor holds a 50 per cent stake in the business and the operators the remainder.