INTERVIEW: UScellular CEO Laurent Therivel (pictured) lambasted prohibition of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) ability to issue spectrum, arguing it is vital for US operators’ future and a sign greater collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed.

During an interview at the recent MWC Las Vegas 2024, Therivel told Mobile World Live it is preposterous the US regulator had its spectrum authority removed (a point echoed by CTIA president Meredith Attwell-Baker in her event keynote).

Therivel said the block on the FCC’s spectrum authority means the US mobile industry does not “have the tools, the lifeblood that we need to continue to deliver great service” to consumers and enterprises.

Therivel called for fresh work to improve the interface between public bodies and private companies, noting a relative arsenal of spectrum held by the nation’s Department of Defence could help meet operators’ growing requirements.

The CEO noted standalone 5G is already providing UScellular with a solid use case in the form of fixed wireless access, a service which fits well with its largely rural customer base.

But he also discussed the changing nature of UScellular’s business, with enterprise and IoT opportunities growing in importance relative to its typically consumer-focused approach of the past.

The CEO also explained why a huge $4.4 billion deal with T-Mobile US struck earlier this year was necessary for UScellular and offered predictions on how it might reshape both operators’ businesses in the coming years.

