The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) claimed revenue in the Americas exceeded that of China for the first time in five years during July, as the overall market grew by close to 20 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue in the Americas hit $15.4 billion compared with $15.2 billion in Japan, the SIA stated, citing figures compiled by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, an independent, non-profit industry organisation.

An SIA representative told Mobile World Live it was the first time China was surpassed by the Americas over the past five years.

Revenue in the Americas was up 40.1 per cent and 19.5 per cent in China. Japan was flat and European sales fell 12 per cent.

Global revenue of $51.3 billion was up 18.7 per cent.

John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, stated July was also the fourth consecutive month of sequential gains in global revenue.