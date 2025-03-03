LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: OREX SAI, a JV between NTT Docomo and NEC, unveiled three partnerships involving its open RAN offering, lining up deals with StarHub in Singapore, Globe Telecom in the Philippines and working with HPE on zero-touch automation.

Its MoU with StarHub covers integrating the venture’s 5G open RAN ecosystem experience (OREX) equipment into the operator’s cloud networks.

StarHub CTO Ayush Sharma noted the deal enables it to expand enterprise services across Singapore and the ASEAN region.

Docomo added it is working to maximise the potential of operator’s cloud-based network.

OREX SAI also will partner with Globe Telecom to conduct an open RAN demonstration in preparation for a field trial.

Globe Telecom head of service planning and engineering Joel Agustin stated it will explore the potential of open RAN and will focus on gaining insight and evaluating how the technology aligns with its future needs.

The JV’s tie-up with HPE will integrate its RAN automation and the OREX service management and orchestration platform in a multi-vendor environment with the aim to reduce costs by enabling zero-touch provisioning.