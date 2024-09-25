Spark New Zealand selected Nokia as its preferred supplier to streamline and consolidate its RAN, while expanding 4G and 5G coverage in key cities.

In a statement, Nokia noted the deal covers more than 700 sites across the country and includes baseband, remote radio head products and Massive MIMO radios in the vendor’s 5G AirScale portfolio.

Renee Mateparae, network and operations director at Spark, explained the next phase of its partnership with Nokia will see its streamline 5G deployments to simplify operations.

Nokia president for Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto added it is confident Spark will achieve its objectives of enhancing network efficiency and improving service quality.

In 2022, the pair conducted a rural 5G trial using mmWave spectrum loaned from the government.

Nokia was named a supplier of 4G and 5G equipment earlier in the week by Vodafone Idea and Viettel Group.