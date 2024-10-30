Nokia was selected to spearhead a European Commission (EC) supported project to explore how 6G can play a key role in building a sustainable future, focussing on energy smart grids, e-health and agriculture.

The vendor will coordinate the SUSTAIN-6G project after being chosen by the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking, a public-private partnership funded by the EC.

Nokia explained the initiative is designed to develop solutions to sustainability challenges “using the toolkit 6G will offer”.

The Finnish vendor is tasked with leading a consortium of “innovators” to look at the future role of 6G in developing environmentally-, economically- and societally-sustainable technologies.

SUSTAIN 6G will devote considerable time to working out use cases for three targeted areas: energy smart grids; e-heath and telemedicine; and agriculture.

On the first area, the consortium will explore how 6G can be used to create microgrids that manage energy demand, along with the use of AI technologies for real-time control of the networks.

In the field of e-health, the group will be tasked with generating new ideas around how 6G infrastructure can be useful for analysing and transmitting medical data, and also be the foundation for new home-based assessment services.

Last but not least, the consortium will investigate how 6G can be allocated to enable smart agricultural applications requiring high bandwidth, sensing, telemetry, data analytics and automation.

Peter Merz, VP of Nokia Standards, said the UN Paris Agreement committed the world to combatting climate change and “every industry must do its part”.

Work on the project kicks-off in January 2025 and is scheduled to complete in 2027.

The EC also selected Nokia to lead work on the Hexa-X projects, which are focused on creating a pre-standardised 6G platform.