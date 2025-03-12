Samsung Electronics and Nvidia unveiled plans for deeper collaboration to ease the adoption of AI within RAN infrastructure, building on research conducted using technology from each player.

Among the aims of the tie-up cited by Samsung is expanding the ecosystem for central processing units (CPUs) and bolstering partnerships with Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) companies.

The move follows trials conducted in late 2024 using equipment from the two, including an interoperability test using Samsung’s open and virtualised RAN with Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform.

Samsung noted it “successfully demonstrated a proof-of-concept to verify how Nvidia’s accelerated computing can be seamlessly integrated into software-based networks to help enhance AI capabilities”.

Discussing its pact on further advances, Samsung Electronics EVP and head of R&D for its networks business June Moon, said AI is “reshaping the telecommunications landscape”, adding the duo would partake in “continued efforts to expand [the] GPU and CPU ecosystem, and we look forward to exploring more possibilities in the future”.

Nvidia SVP telecom Ronnie Vasishta lauded AI-RAN as a “critical technology that delivers transformative gains in network utilisation, efficiency and performance, while enabling new AI services”, noting its work with Samsung would “accelerate the path to AI-native wireless networks”.